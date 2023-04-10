Pope Francis’ Easter Address Overshadowed By His Appearance in Disney Documentary Discussing Sex, Porn and Transgenderism

St. Peter’s Square was beautifully decorated with colorful flowers on Easter Sunday (April 9th) to receive 86-year-old Pope Francis for his annual ‘Urbi et Orbi’ (To the City and to the World) address.

The recovering Pontiff sat in a chair on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica facing the square, while some 100,00 people listened in the square below.

Francis seemed to be tired, his voice hoarse, about a week after he was discharged from the hospital where he was receiving treatment for bronchitis.

Associated Press reports:

“[Francis] topped the celebration with a traditional speech about troubled places in the world. Encouraging ‘trust among individuals, peoples and nations,’ Francis said Easter’s joy ‘illumines the darkness and gloom in which, all too often, our world finds itself enveloped.’ [..] ‘Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia.’ […] ‘Comfort the wounded and all those who have lost loved ones because of the war, and grant that prisoners may return safe and sound to their families.’” Besides also making the inevitable appeal for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, the Globalist Pope soon turned to the pet subjects of ‘care for asylum-seekers, migrants and refugees’, ‘ensuring that no man or woman may encounter discrimination’ and ‘full respect for human rights and democracy’.

What we did not hear was a denunciation of Christian persecution in Nicaragua and so many other places in our planet.

Weak as he was, Francis “made several laps through the square in the popemobile after the Mass, waving and smiling at cheering well-wishers.”

Because this Pope is all about the attention.

And that was exactly the problem in this Easter season, when his Urbi et Orbi address and other celebrations took a secondary place in the consciousness of Catholics all over the world, while we digested another chapter of his pandering to the media narrative.

Daily Mail Reports: