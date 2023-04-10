Pope Francis’ Easter Address Overshadowed By His Appearance in Disney Documentary Discussing Sex, Porn and Transgenderism

St. Peter’s Square was beautifully decorated with colorful flowers on Easter Sunday (April 9th) to receive 86-year-old Pope Francis for his annual ‘Urbi et Orbi’ (To the City and to the World) address.
The recovering Pontiff sat in a chair on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica facing the square, while some 100,00 people listened in the square below.
Francis seemed to be tired, his voice hoarse, about a week after he was discharged from the hospital where he was receiving treatment for bronchitis.
“[Francis] topped the celebration with a traditional speech about troubled places in the world. Encouraging ‘trust among individuals, peoples and nations,’ Francis said Easter’s joy ‘illumines the darkness and gloom in which, all too often, our world finds itself enveloped.’
[..] ‘Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia.’
[…] ‘Comfort the wounded and all those who have lost loved ones because of the war, and grant that prisoners may return safe and sound to their families.’”
Besides also making the inevitable appeal for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, the Globalist Pope soon turned to the pet subjects of ‘care for asylum-seekers, migrants and refugees’, ‘ensuring that no man or woman may encounter discrimination’ and ‘full respect for human rights and democracy’.
What we did not hear was a denunciation of Christian persecution in Nicaragua and so many other places in our planet.
Weak as he was, Francis “made several laps through the square in the popemobile after the Mass, waving and smiling at cheering well-wishers.”
Because this Pope is all about the attention.
And that was exactly the problem in this Easter season, when his Urbi et Orbi address and other celebrations took a secondary place in the consciousness of Catholics all over the world, while we digested another chapter of his pandering to the media narrative.
“Pope Francis has revealed his views on sex and described it as ‘one of the beautiful things that God has given to the human person’.
The 86-year-old pontiff made the comment in the Disney+ documentary ‘The Pope: Answers’, which sees him in a meeting with ten people in their early 20s, captured last year in Rome.
Francis was quizzed by them on a variety of topics, including LGBT rights, abortion, the porn industry, sex, and faith and sex abuse within the Catholic Church.”
The film by ultra-woke Disney has the ‘aim of talking and conveying to [Francis] the main concerns of their generation’.
While he did denounce abortion and masturbation, in keeping with his liberal tradition he had to pander to gender ideology, insisting that that LGBT people must be welcomed by the Catholic Church.
“All persons are the children of God, all persons. God does not reject anybody, God is a father. And I have no right to expel anyone from the Church.”