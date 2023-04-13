PICTURED: Here is the Tech Exec Who Allegedly Killed Cash App Founder Bob Lee

San Francisco police have arrested a tech executive over the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Bob Lee was stabbed to death last Tuesday in downtown San Francisco at 2:30 am.

The 43-year-old father of two was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.



Bob Lee

According to Mission Local, 38-year-old Nima Momeni, founder of Expand IT and Berkeley graduate, was taken into custody Thursday morning.

The two men reportedly got into an argument in a car Bob Lee was fatally stabbed by Momeni.

The motive for the fatal stabbing is still not known.

KTVU reported: