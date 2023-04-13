PICTURED: Here is the Tech Exec Who Allegedly Killed Cash App Founder Bob Lee

San Francisco police have arrested a tech executive over the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Bob Lee was stabbed to death last Tuesday in downtown San Francisco at 2:30 am.
The 43-year-old father of two was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.
Bob Lee
According to Mission Local, 38-year-old Nima Momeni, founder of Expand IT and Berkeley graduate, was taken into custody Thursday morning.
The two men reportedly got into an argument in a car Bob Lee was fatally stabbed by Momeni.
The motive for the fatal stabbing is still not known.
KTVU reported:
San Francisco police arrested Nima Momeni, the founder of Expand IT in Emeryville, early Thursday morning in connection with the fatal stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee earlier this month.
Efforts to reach Momeni and his company were not immediately successful, but here’s what we know so far.
Mission Local first reported that Momeni and Lee, who was killed on April 4, knew each other and had been driving through downtown San Francisco together in Momeni’s car.
Momeni, 38, was arrested at his live/work space in Emeryville and booked on a homicide charge at San Francisco County Jail. He is being held without bail.
Alameda County court records show that in 2011 was charged with allegedly selling a switchblade knife and driving with a suspended license, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. He pleaded no contest to the suspended license charge the following year and the knife charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail as well as three years of probation, fined more than $900 and ordered to destroy the knife.