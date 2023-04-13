DEVELOPING: San Fran Police Arrest Fellow Tech Exec Over Cash App Founder Killing

San Francisco police have arrested a tech executive over the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Bob Lee was stabbed to death last Tuesday in downtown San Francisco at 2:30 am.

The 43-year-old father of two was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

San Fran police on Thursday morning arrested another tech exec over the killing of Bob Lee.

According to Mission Local, Nima Momeni, founder of Expand IT, was taken into custody.

According to the Daily Mail, Nima Momeni and Bob Lee were arguing in a car before Lee was stabbed.

Bob Lee was seen desperately asking for help after he was stabbed.

Mission Local reported:

Mission Local is informed that the San Francisco Police Department early this morning made an arrest in the April 4 killing of tech executive Bob Lee, following an operation undertaken outside the city’s borders. The alleged killer also works in tech and is a man Lee purportedly knew. We are told that police today were dispatched to Emeryville with a warrant to arrest a man named Nima Momeni. The name and Emeryville address SFPD officers traveled to correspond with this man, the owner of a company called Expand IT. Multiple police sources have described the predawn knifing that last week left the 43-year-old Lee dead in a deserted section of downtown San Francisco as neither a robbery attempt nor a random attack. Rather, Lee and Momeni were portrayed by police as being familiar with one another. In the wee hours of April 4, they were purportedly driving together through downtown San Francisco in a car registered to the suspect.

DEVELOPING…