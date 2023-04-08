Picture from Jan 6 Resurfaces – Three Individuals with “Civil War” Shirts Now Suspected of Being Deep State Plants

Almost immediately on Jan 6 as soon as violence broke out at the Capitol, social media put out a picture of three white males all wearing the same T-shirt that said – MAGA – CIVIL WAR – January 6 ,2021. These individuals are now suspected of being Deep State plants.

A picture of reportedly pro-Trump MAGA patriots on Jan 6 was shared wildly by the far-left.

This picture showed three men in the same T-shirt with the same logo “MAGA – CIVIL WAR – January 6 ,2021″.

Far-left VOX was sure to share the photo to build upon the narrative that Trump supporters, were violent and ready to take down the Capitol that day. Despite President Trump having 1.1 million people at his rallies to Joe Biden’s less than 2,000 supporters at his “rallies”, and there being no reported violence at Trump rallies, the left was quick to call all the acts of violence that day committed by Trump supporters.

A local ABC affiliate was certain to share this photo as well shortly after Jan 6.

On Jan 6, Attorney Mark Zaid identified the photo and shared it within hours of it being tweeted on Twitter. Zaid retweeted the pic after former President Trump employee,

However, as brought to our attention by one reader:

In the original picture, you could see all three individual’s shoes – they are all soft-soled black military/cop issue. Very few, if any, patriots walked around in shoes like this on J6. Not only that, the pants they all are wearing are all “police issue” with cargo side pockets. I compared their pic with the videos of the cops on the Capitol steps and the type of shoes and pants are a 100% match with Metro Police. And the gloves all look like department equipment. Also, they have wires and what looks like a radio hanging from their collar, and two of them are wearing earphones. The guy on the left has some device hanging down which could be a camera, body-cam, radio device… And the ring on one of the belts might be for a baton, or…? It also is not in keeping, with the basically peaceful nature of us patriots, who would never advertise a rally or ‘protest’ as anything remotely symbolizing a ‘civil war.’ I think any patriot wearing a sweatshirt like that would be ostracized, or shut down quickly.

This may be right. Where did these guys come from, who are they and who were they working for?