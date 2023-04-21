Officials in Tennessee Say Release of Trans Nashville Shooter’s Manifesto is Being Stalled by the FBI

It has now been weeks since trans shooter Audrey Hale attacked a school in Nashville, killing six people including three children, and the public still hasn’t seen the manifesto she left behind.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald has been trying to access the document but has been blocked at every turn.

Now officials in Tennessee are claiming that the release of the document is being stalled by the FBI. Why?

FOX News reports:

Tennessee officials say FBI stalling release of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale manifesto Authorities have delayed the release of a manifesto penned by Audrey Hale, the shooter who killed six inside a Nashville, Tennessee elementary school, one public official said, calling it a “blueprint on total destruction.” Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tennessee, told the New York Post the FBI was behind the delay while calling for the documents to be released to grieving loved ones and Congress. The manifesto “could maybe tell us a little bit about what’s going on inside of her head,” he told the newspaper. “I think that would answer a lot of questions.”… During a search of the house Hale shared with her parents, authorities seized 20 journals, five laptops, a suicide note and various other notes written by Hale as well as two memoirs, five Covenant School yearbooks and seven cellphones, according to a search warrant. Nashville Council member Courtney Johnston told The Post the FBI has already ruled the manifesto would not be released in its entirety. “What I was told is, her manifesto was a blueprint on total destruction, and it was so, so detailed at the level of what she had planned,” she said, when reached by phone.

Why is this being hidden from the public?

Audrey Hale manifesto a ‘blueprint on total destruction’ say pols, who claim FBI is stalling its release https://t.co/XOCzqfUlkm pic.twitter.com/4x1mDXbo9r — New York Post (@nypost) April 20, 2023

Does anyone believe the manifesto would be hidden from the public if the shooter was a conservative?

Of course not.