Journalist Glenn Greenwald is Trying to Expose Manifesto of Nashville Shooter, Claims He is Being Blocked (VIDEO)

by

In recent years, it has become clear that even though Glenn Greenwald is a liberal journalist, he cares more about the truth than politics.

He has been trying to obtain the manifesto of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale, but he is getting stonewalled.

Greenwald even tried to hire two law firms to help him obtain the manifesto, only to be informed later that they couldn’t help him. What is going on here?

PJ Media reported:

What Are They Hiding About the Nashville Shooter’s Manifesto? Glenn Greenwald (and Others) Want To Know

Pertinent information seems to be in the manifesto written by the woman who committed the crimes. And that manifesto has been declared off-limits, so it would appear that no one is getting access to it. That includes journalist Glenn Greenwald, who has even enlisted the aid of lawyers to get the manifesto from the Nashville Police Department. But the firms have decided to back out of the effort.

In his show on Rumble, Greenwald pointed out that had this been an incident involving a far-right extremist, the manifesto would have been made public. It would have been front-page news everywhere one looked. And Greenwald also noted that understanding the shooter’s motivation is important for a myriad of reasons.

Not the least of which is to prevent people from exploiting it. And in the interest of full disclosure, Greenwald might consider this column to be an example of such exploitation. But Greenwald also makes the point that the shooter probably does not fit the narrative that the media and various other entities find so tasty.

Why is he being blocked?

Watch Glenn’s report below:

Do you think the manifesto would be guarded this closely if the shooter was a conservative?

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.