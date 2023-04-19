Journalist Glenn Greenwald is Trying to Expose Manifesto of Nashville Shooter, Claims He is Being Blocked (VIDEO)

In recent years, it has become clear that even though Glenn Greenwald is a liberal journalist, he cares more about the truth than politics.

He has been trying to obtain the manifesto of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale, but he is getting stonewalled.

Greenwald even tried to hire two law firms to help him obtain the manifesto, only to be informed later that they couldn’t help him. What is going on here?

PJ Media reported:

What Are They Hiding About the Nashville Shooter’s Manifesto? Glenn Greenwald (and Others) Want To Know Pertinent information seems to be in the manifesto written by the woman who committed the crimes. And that manifesto has been declared off-limits, so it would appear that no one is getting access to it. That includes journalist Glenn Greenwald, who has even enlisted the aid of lawyers to get the manifesto from the Nashville Police Department. But the firms have decided to back out of the effort. In his show on Rumble, Greenwald pointed out that had this been an incident involving a far-right extremist, the manifesto would have been made public. It would have been front-page news everywhere one looked. And Greenwald also noted that understanding the shooter’s motivation is important for a myriad of reasons. Not the least of which is to prevent people from exploiting it. And in the interest of full disclosure, Greenwald might consider this column to be an example of such exploitation. But Greenwald also makes the point that the shooter probably does not fit the narrative that the media and various other entities find so tasty.

Why is he being blocked?

We've spoken with 2 major law firms in Nashville who said they'd send retainer letters to represent us suing FBI and the Nashville PD to obtain the manifesto of the Nashville shooter, only to back out at the last second. The political pressures are intense. We should see it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 17, 2023

Watch Glenn’s report below:

“This isn't about the trans debate—it's about the right of journalists to seek public records & illuminate things we ought to know about a horrific killing. Instead, there seems to be an effort to paper over it.” Our stonewalled attempt to uncover the Nashville manifesto👇 pic.twitter.com/WUm3M2kgmc — System Update (@SystemUpdate_) April 18, 2023

Do you think the manifesto would be guarded this closely if the shooter was a conservative?