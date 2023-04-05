North Carolina Lawmaker Switches Parties to Give GOP Veto-Proof Majority in Legislature – Reveals the Final Straw that Caused Her to Ditch the Democrats (VIDEO)

As the Gateway Pundit reported, America revived a doubly whammy of bad news last night with radical leftists sweeping Chicago mayoral election and the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Good news, however, arrived in the critical swing state of North Carolina today with a long-time Democrat ditching her party to become a Republican. This gives Republicans a veto-proof majority in state legislature.

Fox News reported North Carolina State Sen. Tristan Cotham, who represents the Charlotte area, announced her switch at a press conference held by state Senate and House Republican leaders.

Cotham’s explained that she no longer recognized today’s Democratic Party, which has been captured by the radical left.

The modern-day Democratic Party has become unrecognizable to me and others across the state. I will not be controlled by anyone. The party wants to villainize anyone who has free thought, free judgement, has solutions and wants to get to work to better our state. Not just sit in a meeting and have a workshop after a workshop, but really work with individuals to get things done. Because that is what real public servants do. If you don’t do exactly what the Democrats want you to do they will try to bully you. They will try to cast you aside.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Cotham next revealed the final straw that caused her to switch her allegiance to the GOP. What she said was a direct shot to the Democrats’ lack of patriotism and love for country.

Cotham said intolerant leftists viciously attacked her for using the American flag and praying hands emoji on social media and on her vehicles.

Democrats have been blasting me on Twitter to calling me names, coming after my family, coming after my children. That is wrong.

Cothan added that on deranged leftist bullied and cursed her out while she was shopping with her son at a store.

North Carolina Republicans were ecstatic over the news and released a triumphant statement from state GOP chair Michael Whatley.

This announcement continues to reflect that the Democratic Party is too radical for North Carolina,” The values of the Republican Party align with voters, and the people of Mecklenburg County should be proud to have her representation in Raleigh.

Cotham’s announcement also completely neuters liberal Democrat Governor Roy Cooper politically. With a new supermajority, Republicans will be able a bold conservative agenda on election integrity, immigration, abortion, and gun rights.

We certainly need far more wins like this in order reverse the damage to our country. But consider this a good start.