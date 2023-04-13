Nobody Wanted Biden in the First Place, Rasmussen Reports Shows a Majority of Americans Don’t Want Biden to Run in 2024

Rasmussen Reports shows that less than 40% of voters want Biden to run again – we question where are these people.

Many people don’t want Joe Biden to run in 2024.  President Trump doesn’t think he can.

Biden 2024? Most Voters Want Democratic Primary Challengers

Less than half of voters want President Joe Biden to seek a second term next year, and two-thirds think Biden should face challengers in the Democratic primary. Just 39% of Likely U.S. voters believe Biden should run for reelection as president in 2024, while 48% think Biden shouldn’t run again. Another 13% are not sure. In February, only 32% said Biden should seek reelection in 2024. Sixty-six percent (66%) believe that if Biden runs for reelection in 2024, other Democrats should challenge him in the Democratic presidential primary, while just 21% are against Democratic challengers for Biden. Another 13% are not sure. Democratic environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last week filed paperwork to officially launch his 2024 presidential campaign. Forty-six percent (46%) of voters support RFK Jr.’s campaign, including 18% who Strongly Support him. Thirty-one percent (31%) oppose Kennedy’s presidential campaign, including 20% who Strongly Oppose him, while another 23% are undecided.

Rasmussen shared the results of their polling on Twitter.

These are good results for Bobby Kennedy Jr..

