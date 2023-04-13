Nobody Wanted Biden in the First Place, Rasmussen Reports Shows a Majority of Americans Don’t Want Biden to Run in 2024

Rasmussen Reports shows that less than 40% of voters want Biden to run again – we question where are these people.

Many people don’t want Joe Biden to run in 2024. President Trump doesn’t think he can.

🚨 Tucker asks Donald Trump if he thinks Joe Biden will stay in the 2024 Presidential Race: “It’s almost inappropriate for me to say it… there’s something wrong… I don’t think he can.” pic.twitter.com/Zteor8RpID — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 11, 2023

Biden 2024? Most Voters Want Democratic Primary Challengers

Less than half of voters want President Joe Biden to seek a second term next year, and two-thirds think Biden should face challengers in the Democratic primary. Just 39% of Likely U.S. voters believe Biden should run for reelection as president in 2024, while 48% think Biden shouldn’t run again. Another 13% are not sure. In February, only 32% said Biden should seek reelection in 2024. Sixty-six percent (66%) believe that if Biden runs for reelection in 2024, other Democrats should challenge him in the Democratic presidential primary, while just 21% are against Democratic challengers for Biden. Another 13% are not sure. Democratic environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last week filed paperwork to officially launch his 2024 presidential campaign. Forty-six percent (46%) of voters support RFK Jr.’s campaign, including 18% who Strongly Support him. Thirty-one percent (31%) oppose Kennedy’s presidential campaign, including 20% who Strongly Oppose him, while another 23% are undecided.

Rasmussen shared the results of their polling on Twitter.

Biden 2024? 62% of Democrats Want Challengers Majority of Democrats support RFK, Jr. Presidential Campaign https://t.co/Q9zkNAjLY7 pic.twitter.com/JIuyXnDqei — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 12, 2023

These are good results for Bobby Kennedy Jr..