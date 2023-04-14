New CDC Report: Suicide Is Now The Second Leading Cause Of Death Of Americans Under-35, Jumps 4% In A Year – Are COVID and Mental Health Medications to Blame?

by

The rate of suicide among youth in the United States rose amid pandemic-related isolation, job loss, financial instability, lockdowns, illness and grief, according to a new report published by the Centers for Diseases and Prevention.

The report shows a 4 percent jump in suicides in from 2020 to 2021, the sharpest yearly increase in 20 years.

Approximately 48,200 Americans took their own lives in 2021, an increase of 46,000 deaths in 2020 and 47,511 deaths in 2019, prior to the Covid-1984 globalist takeover.

Suicide is now the second-leading cause of death among Americans aged 10 through 34 and the eleventh-leading cause of death in the US compared to 2020 when it was the twelfth-leading cause.

From 2020 to 2021, the US suicide rate reached more than 14 deaths per 100,000 people, an 11 percent increase since 2001.

After increasing between 2001 (10.7) and 2018 (from about 11/capita to 14), the age-adjusted suicide rate declined for two years through 2020 and then increased to about 14/100k in 2021

American Indian or Alaska Native people had the highest rates of suicide from 2020 to 2021.

Black and white males and females all saw increases in suicide that year, but the suicide death rate remains three to four times higher among men than women.

Of all demographics examined by the CDC, suicide rates are typically lowest among females aged 10 to 14. Yet, young girls saw the largest percentage increase in over two decades starting at 0.6 deaths per 100,000 people in 2001 and rising to 2.3 per that many in 2021, the CDC reports.

For females aged 75 and over, rates had periods of decline and stability except for a significant increase between 2020 and 2021. Although rates were lowest for those aged 10–14, this group experienced the largest percentage increase

In June 2021, the average number of teen girls admitted to emergency rooms for attempted suicide jumped 51 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

The rising rate of suicides in the US coincides with an uptick of Americans taking prescription mental health “medication,” psychotropic drugs known to cause suicidal and homicidal ideation.

More than 24 percent of Americans are now taking prescription mental health drug — 1 out of every 4 people, according to a recent analysis of the CDC’s Pulse Survey data.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Alicia Powe
Alicia is an investigative journalist and multimedia reporter. Alicia's work is featured on numerous outlets including the Gateway Pundit, Project Veritas, World Net Daily, Townhall and Media Research Center, where she exposes fraud and abuse in government, media, Big Tech, and Big Pharma and public corruption. She has a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. She served in the Correspondence Department of the George W. Bush administration and as a War Room analyst for the Rudy Giuliani Presidential Committee. She brings her brand of truth to Red Voice Media in a new weekly show.

You can email Alicia Powe here, and read more of Alicia Powe's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.