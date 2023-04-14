The rate of suicide among youth in the United States rose amid pandemic-related isolation, job loss, financial instability, lockdowns, illness and grief, according to a new report published by the Centers for Diseases and Prevention.

The report shows a 4 percent jump in suicides in from 2020 to 2021, the sharpest yearly increase in 20 years.

Approximately 48,200 Americans took their own lives in 2021, an increase of 46,000 deaths in 2020 and 47,511 deaths in 2019, prior to the Covid-1984 globalist takeover.

Suicide is now the second-leading cause of death among Americans aged 10 through 34 and the eleventh-leading cause of death in the US compared to 2020 when it was the twelfth-leading cause.

From 2020 to 2021, the US suicide rate reached more than 14 deaths per 100,000 people, an 11 percent increase since 2001.

American Indian or Alaska Native people had the highest rates of suicide from 2020 to 2021.

Black and white males and females all saw increases in suicide that year, but the suicide death rate remains three to four times higher among men than women.

Of all demographics examined by the CDC, suicide rates are typically lowest among females aged 10 to 14. Yet, young girls saw the largest percentage increase in over two decades starting at 0.6 deaths per 100,000 people in 2001 and rising to 2.3 per that many in 2021, the CDC reports.

In June 2021, the average number of teen girls admitted to emergency rooms for attempted suicide jumped 51 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

The rising rate of suicides in the US coincides with an uptick of Americans taking prescription mental health “medication,” psychotropic drugs known to cause suicidal and homicidal ideation.

More than 24 percent of Americans are now taking prescription mental health drug — 1 out of every 4 people, according to a recent analysis of the CDC’s Pulse Survey data.