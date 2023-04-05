Voter Donation Fraud Identified in Texas Too – 80+ Year-Old Made Over 26,000 Donations Amounting to More than $161,000 to Dems Over 6 Year Period

We learned in 2020 that contributions to BLM were funneled through ActBlue, the major resource for Democrat donations, and then funneled to at least one organization run by a member of a domestic terrorist group.

TGP also reported that in early 2020 FOX News reported that half of all donations to ActBlue in 2019 came from “untraceable, unemployed donors.”

A preliminary computer analysis by the Take Back Action Fund, obtained exclusively by Fox News, has found that nearly half of all 2019 donations to ActBlue were made by people claiming to be unemployed. “After downloading hundreds of millions of [dollars in] donations to the Take Back Action Fund servers, we were shocked to see that almost half of the donations to ActBlue in 2019 claimed to be unemployed individuals,” he said. “The name of employers must be disclosed when making political donations, but more than 4.7 million donations came from people who claimed they did not have an employer. Those 4.7 million donations totaled $346 million ActBlue raised and sent to liberal causes.”

Action Fund’s President John Pudner had this to say regarding the finding:

“It is hard to believe that at a time when the U.S. unemployment rate was less than 4 percent, that unemployed people had $346 million dollars to send to ActBlue for liberal causes,” Pudner said, adding that “4.7 million donations from people without a job … raised serious concerns.”

Shortly after the report in FOX News, TGP reported that according to Real Clear Politics, ActBlue cannot confirm if donations to its website are US or foreign donations:

“When Take Back Our Republic first pointed out in 2015 that foreign interests could potentially use gift cards to flood money in through ActBlue’s unverified credit card system, more than 100 members of Congress stopped using the system and 31 Democrats joined 52 Republicans in trying to outlaw the practice,” said John Pudner, president of Take Back Action Fund. “It took vendors only a few hours to change their setup to allow the banks to verify if donations were really from Americans,” Pudner added. “Unfortunately, as things turned harshly partisan after Trump’s election, ActBlue doubled down and moved more and more candidates onto an unverified system at a time when intelligence officials are warning that foreign interests want to impact who wins our elections. TBAF asks ActBlue to join the hundreds who have stopped using this system.”

TGP also reported that ActBlue Texas was caught paying out small sums to hundreds of individuals for unknown purposes.

This led us to ask whether China or some other foreign adversary is behind the millions in donations ActBlue labels as ‘unemployed’ individuals.

TGP reported last week that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer received a surprising large number of small-dollar donations in her 2022 campaign race – $18,469,000 from a total of 185,556 donations , averaging about $100 per donation. Donors are reported as giving a huge number of donations, in very small amounts, to Democrat candidates around the country. Their occupations are recorded as unemployed. We noted this after the 2022 Election in Georgia where Senate candidate Raphael Warnock was given $24 million in over 358,000 donations.

Earlier this week, James O’Keefe and O’Keefe Media Group published a video of his visits to the homes of a small sample of these campaign finance mules in Maryland. To his surprise, many of these donors had no idea they were making so many donations for Democrat candidates, adding up to thousands of dollars in 2022 political donations.

The donors all appeared to be over 70 years old which is why they were classified as unemployed. It also appears as if their identities may have been stolen and used to launder money to Democrat candidates.

Evidence shows that half of Democrat donations are coming from small donations attributed to unemployed elderly voters whose identity may have been stolen. Who is really donating to the Democrats?

After seeing the results of other reviews across the country an individual in Texas decided to look into voter donations in his area. One elder lady was reported as giving $161,000 in over 26,000 donations to Democrats over the last six years.

I decided to look into @actblue in Austin, TX I spoke with Ann who is a 80+ year-old living in a retirement home. Over the last 6 years according to @FEC she has made 26,143 donations or 11.9 donations a day for 2,190 days straight on average. Totaling $161,541.70 in donations.… https://t.co/T6K0W0NK5C pic.twitter.com/CIVG2kFmC3 — Clinton Rarey (@ClintonRarey) April 4, 2023

The Democrats are committing voter donation fraud across the country. Where are the Republicans in getting this addressed?