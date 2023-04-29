Moderna’s CEO Raked in Nearly $400 Million Last Year

Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel raked in nearly $400 million last year after governments around the world forced people to get vaccinated for Covid.

In 2021, Moderna made 300 times what it made in 2020 thanks to governments forcing people to get jabbed.

Stephane Bancel made $393 million last year and he got a raise.

“Even by the roller coaster standards of the biotechnology world, Moderna’s rise has few parallels in the annals of modern American business. The company brought in revenue of $18.5 billion in 2021, 300 times more than it generated just two years earlier. Moderna’s board is one of just five in the S&P 500 with three directors owning more than $1 billion in company stock, along with household names like Google-parent Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway and Estée Lauder, according to Equilar, a research firm specializing in executive pay.” The Washington Post reported.

