Mob Ransacks Gas Station in So Cal: Loots Everything from Snacks to Condoms (Video)

Over the weekend, looters overwhelmed a gas station in Compton, CA damaging the business and stealing thousands of dollars in products from snacks and alcohol to condoms.

The incident occurred at the Arco gas station near Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue.

KABC reports:

The video shows one man breaking the glass door while dozens of looters crowd behind him.

Moments later, the group was seen grabbing everything from drinks, snacks, alcohol and even condoms.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told Eyewitness News thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise was stolen and serious damage was done to the store.

“It’s unbelievable. Unreal. I’ve never seen anything like that happen here,” said Greg Johnson, a Compton resident and customer of the Arco looted.

Another Compton resident, Tamara, said just the fact that a mob of people went around the city scares her.

“The mob of people period,” she said. “You don’t know how they are going to react once they get in. And if someone is in there I know that they are terrified.”

Investigators said shots were fired about a block away from the store raid though no injuries were reported.