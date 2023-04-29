Michelle Obama Sings As Backup Singer At Bruce Springsteen Concert (Video)

As some members of the media are whispering Michelle Obama is potentially running for President in 2024, it appears the former First Lady has other ideas on her mind.

Michelle Obama on Friday attended Bruce Springsteen’s concert in Barcelona, Spain and at one point during his performance Springsteen invited Michelle on stage to be a backup singer to his hit song “Glory Days”.

Once on stage Michelle started to shake a tambourine and sing alongside Springsteen and the E Street Band.

Former President Barrack Obama was spotted dancing at the concert too.

Barack and Michelle Obama’s date night at the Bruce Springsteen concert. pic.twitter.com/X0nz6hB37n — gregoire. (@mistergeezy) April 29, 2023

Bruce Springsteen and Barrack Obama previously hosted a podcast together but it never generated much of the public’s attention.

The podcast was called “Renegades: Born in the USA” and according to the New Republic it was “boring” and “bland.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported Springsteen threw his fans under the bus numerous occasions during the Renegades podcast series.

