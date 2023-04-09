Merchandiser Claims No One is Buying Anheuser-Busch Products (VIDEO)

In a video that is going viral on Twitter, a merchandiser and Anheuser-Busch affiliate claims that no one is buying the products and his business is suffering as a result.

In the video he says he has never seen so little sales as in the last few days. He laments the fact that when people don’t buy the beer, he doesn’t make money and can’t feed his family.

It’s sad that this man is going through this, but it’s the fault of Anheuser-Busch for featuring trans performer Dylan Mulvaney.

Watch below:

Anheuser-Busch Official Beer Sponsor Of Sodom and Gomorrah. pic.twitter.com/1yx46McAX9 — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) April 7, 2023

The people at Bud Light know they made a huge mistake. They have gone silent on social media.

The New York Post reports:

Bud Light goes silent on social media after Dylan Mulvaney partnership Bud Light has remained silent on social media following the announcement from transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney regarding a partnership sparked conservative outrage and calls for boycotts. Bud Light has not posted on Instagram to its 377,000 followers since March 30 and the brand’s 311,000 Twitter followers have not seen any posts since April 1. Additionally, the beer brand has not posted to its over 7.5 million Facebook followers since March 30. Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to why the social media channels have gone dark but the slowdown in posts comes at the same time the company has found itself facing criticism for partnering with Mulvaney as a brand ambassador. The trans activist revealed on April 1 that the beer company sent packs of Bud Light featuring the influencer’s face as a way to celebrate a full year of “girlhood” that Mulvaney recently reached. Mulvaney, a biological male, has been openly tracking and celebrating the first full year of identifying as a woman.

Anheuser-Busch is going to regret this decision.

Why would they do this to their own brand?