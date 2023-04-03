Megyn Kelly RIPS WPGA Tour of Australasia As They Celebrate Another Biological Male Stealing Dreams of Accomplished Female Athletes: “It’s a fraud, it’s immoral, and it HAS TO STOP”

Over the weekend, a field of women who’ve worked so hard to become professional golfers watched their dreams being stolen by a biological male who won the Australian Women’s Classic tournament.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – The WPGA Tour of Australasia celebrated the theft of the prize from the female golfers with a tweet showing the biological male, who goes by the name of “Breanna” Gill, kissing the trophy and commenting about his “nerves of steel,” that helped him to win the women’s professional golf tournament.

The WPGA Tour Australasia reported on Gill’s so-called victory – Gill would very likely have no chance of qualifying in an all-male professional golfer tournament, but here we are, watching the tournament celebrating his win against a field of all-biological women on the WPGA Tour of Australasia Twitter account. When the throng of fellow players performed the traditional spraying of champagne on the winner, Breanna Gill simply stood there with arms wide open and enjoyed every last drop that fell on her. As she’d always planned. Gill had just won a thrilling playoff to claim the Australian Women’s Classic – Bonville and it was a moment she was going to savour on Bonville Golf Resort’s 18th green. “I always thought in my head if I ever got the opportunity to actually win a golf tournament and the girls happen to come running out on the green, I was going to stand there and take it. I wasn’t going to run away,” said Gill. “If you get yourself in that position, you just take it. It was so special.”

The WPGATour turned off replies to their tweet celebrating Gill’s victory.

Could it be because the biological male beat multiple accomplished female golfers in their top golf tournament?

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly blasted the WPGA for their tweet and for their article praising the biological male’s ridiculous victory.

Kelly wrote:

“This is a biological man, a fact not even mentioned in much of the major press coverage celebrating “her” win over the actual women in this tournament.

It’s a fraud, it’s immoral, and it HAS TO STOP.”

It’s a fraud, it’s immoral, and it HAS TO STOP. https://t.co/sj3yRdd3xT — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 3, 2023

The outspoken Kelly wasn’t the only one blasting the WPGA Tour of Australasia’s tweet.

This Twitter user reminds everyone of another biological male who has stolen the dreams of biological female competitors by pointing out that before becoming a trans person, Wren Pyle lost long-distance running events by “hours” and would not be considered a “champion” runner if he was forced to compete with members of his own sex.

2017: Lesley Mumford announces he is a woman, and takes up cycling

2021: Lesley starts competing against women in elite events

2023: Lesley starts the season by winning two championships, one by 6 minutes, the other by breaking the women's course recordhttps://t.co/KiFcfLs967 — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) March 4, 2023

And finally, this tweet in response to Gill’s victory, says it all:

What do you think? Should biological men or boys be allowed to compete at any level with women in sports?