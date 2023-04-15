Lt. Col. Vindman Admitted Leaking Documents Meant To Help Dems Impeach Trump—Never Served Time, While 21-Yr-Old Jack Teixeira Was Arrested For The Same Crime

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Alleged Pentagon document leaker Jack Teixeira was arrested Thursday and, according to Attorney General Merrick Garland, is now being investigated for the “alleged unauthorized removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defense information.”

Social Media users have responded to the conflict by calling for the arrest of Alex Vindman.

In 2019, Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman admitted while being questioned by the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday that he had leaked information to an anti-Trump whistleblower at the center of the Democrats’ partisan impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. Vindman attempted to provide talking points to Trump prior to his “infamous” Ukraine phone call and then leaked a mischaracterization of the call afterward. Vindman was directly confronted by California Rep. Devin Nunes. Nunes asked:

“Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, did you discuss the July 25 phone call with anyone outside the White House on July 25 or the 26, and if so, with whom?” “Yes. I did,” Vindman responded.

Vindman was pressed about the details and asked who he spoke with regarding the phone call. Vindman said he talked with two individuals who were not in the White House. Vindman was asked to provide the names of the people he had spoken with but was cut off by then-Democratic Chair Adam Schiff.

“We need to protect the whistleblower. Please stop. I want to make sure that there is no effort to out the whistleblower through these proceedings. If the witness has a good faith belief that this may reveal the identity of the whistleblower, that is not the purpose that we’re here for. I want to advise the witness accordingly.”

Vindman was accused of leaking national security information but never served jail time.. One Twitter user made it clear that he believes there is a two-tiered system of justice in place. He said, “Despite destabilizing a Commander-in-Chief and helping provoke a war in Ukraine,” Vindman now goes on chat shows. Whereas Jack Teixeira leaked information showing how the government is lying to you and the world, I’m furtherance of those wars. He’s in a cell now.

Catturd responded by pointing out the vastly different treatment those willing to help the Democrats have received, saying:

“Remember the rules…If you illegally leak anything classified against Trump…you’re a brave whistleblower, and you’ll get a million-dollar book deal or a job at CNN. If you illegally leak anything classified against the Biden regime, even if it proves they’re lying about a war… you’ll get raided by the FBI, perp-walked, slammed in the press as a traitor, and probably spend the rest of your life in prison.”

Another user called for the release of Jack Teixeira if they are not going “to arrest Vindman, who committed treason.”

Catturd also pointed out that those who have been red-pilled and are awake to the US government’s corruption have been correct about their skepticism of the Ukraine narrative, saying, “The 21-year-old whistleblower proved that our government is lying about everything in regards to Russia/Ukraine. Chalk up another one of our “conspiracy theories” being 100% right again. We’re like 155-0 now.”

One user pointed out that “Vindman leaked to stop Trump from stopping their money laundering party in Ukraine that was the groundwork for the war they’re in now. Teixeira is in prison cause he potentially was trying to stop WW3. What are our priorities as a nation?”