ANOTHER DEEP STATE LEAK: Special Counsel Jack Smith Reportedly Has “New and Significant Evidence” of Potential Trump Obstruction in Mar-a-Lago Docs Case

Another day, another Deep State leak.

Biden’s Justice Department has nothing on Trump so they are going to try to get him on ‘obstruction’ charges.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has “new and significant evidence” of potential Trump obstruction in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, according to a leak to The Washington Post.

FBI agents descended on Trump’s Florida residence last summer looking for presidential records lawfully stored at the former president’s home.

The feds seized classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago and thoroughly searched the property after the Justice Department issued Trump a subpoena in May to return so-called classified records.

According to a leak to WaPo, Jack Smith has emails and texts from a former Trump aide showing Trump may have rummaged through his boxes of classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago after he was subpoenaed in May 2022.

Jack Smith obtained emails and texts from Trump’s aide Molly Michael that may show Trump ‘obstructed justice.’

“The witch-hunts against President Trump have no basis in facts or law,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement to WaPo. “The deranged special counsel and the DOJ have now resorted to prosecutorial misconduct by illegally leaking information to corrupt the legal process and weaponize the justice system in order to manipulate public opinion and conduct election interference, because they are clearly losing all across the board.”

The two-tier justice system is alive and well in the US.

Hillary Clinton used BleachBit to erase thousands of emails under subpoena and she was never indicted on obstruction charges.

Hillary Clinton used hammers to destroy 9 BlackBerrys under subpoena and she was never charged with obstruction.

This latest leak comes just days after a Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump on 34 counts related to business fraud, including one felony charge.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is reportedly considering RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump over his effort to challenge the 2020 election.