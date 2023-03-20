BREAKING LEAK: Georgia Prosecutors Considering RICO and Conspiracy Charges Against Trump Over His Effort to Challenge 2020 Election



Trump, Fulton County DA Fani Willis

Here we go.

As The Gateway Pundit predicted, Trump will likely face charges from New York, Georgia and special counsel Jack Smith in an effort to derail the former president’s 2024 White House bid.

Far-left Soros-backed District Attorney Alvin Bragg is threatening to arrest Trump for allegedly paying porn star Stormy Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Now this…

Fulton County DA Fani Willis is considering RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump over his efforts to challenge the 2020 election, according to a leak to CNN.

Last January Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury in her investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s fraudulent 2020 election results.

Fani Willis based her investigation on President Trump’s call with Georgia officials that was later doctored and leaked to the fake news outlet Washington Post. The WaPo published a completely fraudulent text of the call. These phony charges have already been debunked by The Gateway Pundit and others.

Again — Willis and her handlers are investigating a now-infamous call between former President Trump and Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump pressured the Georgia SOS to uncover what he insisted was fraud that would overturn Georgia’s election results.

The infamous phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was recorded by Raffensperger and his office. Raffensperger’s team then leaked and lied about it to the far left Washington Post.

The Georgia special grand jury probing Trump’s effort to challenge the 2020 election recently recommended issuing multiple indictments after meeting for several months.

Fani Willis is now considering racketeering and conspiracy charges against Trump because there is so-called ‘evidence’ that Trump’s effort to challenge the election in Georgia did not originate in the state as a grassroots movement.

CNN reported: