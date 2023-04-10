Lead Detective in Daniel Perry Case: Soros-Funded DA Removed 100 Pages of Evidence from Jury – DA’s Actions Went from Highly Unethical to Criminal Conduct

Armed BLM-Antifa protester Garrett Foster hours before being fatally shot

A Texas soldier was found guilty of murder on Friday after Soros-backed District Attorney Jose Garza sought murder charges for an act of self defense during the 2020 George Floyd riots.

Sgt. Daniel Perry, an army soldier who shot and killed an armed BLM-Antifa protester in Austin in July 2020 was indicted on a murder charge in 2021.


Sgt Daniel Perry

Perry’s lawyer, Clint Broden, argued his client, who was driving Uber when rioters mobbed his car, was acting in self-defense after the BLM activist, Garrett Foster pointed a gun at him.

A Travis County jury found Daniel Perry guilty of murder.

A video from that night shows that the victim aimed an AK-47 at Perry before he was shot dead.

This weekend the lead detective in the case, David Fugitt, filed an affidavit following the shocking verdict in the case.


Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza

According to Fugitt, District Attorney Joze Garza and his office had him remove 100 pages of exculpatory evidence in the case. The DA’s office had him shorten his presentation from 158 slides to 56 slides.

Fugitt added that this was likely criminal behavior.

The Soros-funded DA ordered the detective to delete over 100 pages of evidence and hide this from the jury.

Jose Garza should be disbarred for this criminal conduct and brought up on charges.

On Saturday Texas Governor Gregg Abbott announced he will pardon Daniel Perry.

