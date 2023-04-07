BREAKING: Travis County Jury Finds Texas Soldier Guilty of MURDER For Shooting Armed BLM-Antifa Protester in Self Defense During 2020 Riots



Armed BLM-Antifa protester Garrett Foster hours before being fatally shot

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of Travis County…

A Texas soldier was found guilty of murder on Friday after Soros-backed District Attorney Jose Garza sought murder charges for an act of self defense during the 2020 George Floyd riots.

Sgt. Daniel Perry, an army soldier who shot and killed an armed BLM-Antifa protester in Austin in July 2020 was indicted on a murder charge in 2021.



Sgt Daniel Perry

Perry’s lawyer, Clint Broden, argued his client, who was driving Uber when rioters mobbed his car, was acting in self-defense after the BLM activist, Garrett Foster pointed a gun at him.

“It is important to note that the standard of proof required for an indictment is significantly less than the standard of proof required for a conviction,” Perry’s lawyer said in statement said.

A Travis County jury found Daniel Perry guilty of murder.

The jury found Perry not guilty of aggravated assault.

KVUE reported:

The nearly week-long trial for a U.S. Army sergeant accused of killing a demonstrator at a social justice protest in Downtown Austin nearly three years ago has come to an end. After hearing testimony from dozens of witnesses, the Travis County jury heard closing statements from both the defense and prosecution on Thursday in the case of Daniel Perry, who shot and killed Garrett Foster in July 2020. Following 17 hours of deliberation, the jury found Perry guilty of murder in connection with Foster’s death. The jury found Perry not guilty of aggravated assault, the other charge he faced. On July 25, 2020, Perry was working as a rideshare driver when he took a turn onto a street where a group of people were protesting police brutality. That wrong turn led to a clash between Perry and Foster. According to Perry’s lawyer, Perry dropped off a rideshare customer in Downtown Austin and was then surrounded by demonstrators. Some of them allegedly beat on Perry’s car – including Foster. Foster and his fiancé had attended previous demonstrations. At the one on July 25, Foster was holding a rifle. Perry claims Foster raised a weapon, prompting Perry to shoot him. Perry called 911, but Foster did not survive. Perry said he acted in self defense and turned himself into authorities after the shooting. Since then, he has been out on bond.

In the summer of 2020, Police confirmed that two people fired shots during an altercation in Austin between a motorist and a Black Lives Matter-Antifa protester, during which the protester was shot and killed.

Police say that the man who was killed, Garrett Foster, was armed and confronted the vehicle — but was not the other person who fired shots.

The Austin Police said during a late night press conference in July 2020 that Foster was carrying a rifle and may have approached the vehicle prior to the shooting.

Prior to being fatally shot, Garrett Foster said on camera that the “people who hate us” are “too big of p-ssies to actually do anything about it” when asked why he was carrying a rifle.

A still frame from footage of the incident appears to show Foster in a posture that looks like he was pointing a weapon at the driver.

Side-by-side video with both angles, you can see Perry come to a complete stop before having to defend himself from the mob and Garrett Foster:

Additional video of the shooting from summer 2020: