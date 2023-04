I had a brain fart during the interview and referred to the Brits sending “uranium” rounds. I meant to say DEPLETED URANIUM. In any event, if this is true it marks a turning point in the war. Russia has been adamant that any such provision would be seen as attacking Russia with a nuclear device. I do not believe the Russians were making an idle threat.

I also am including the Judge’s interviews with Scott Ritter and Alastair Crooke. Terrific line up today. The Judge hit the trifecta.