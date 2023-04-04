JUST IN: Judge Rules No Video Cameras Allowed in Courtroom During Trump Arraignment

Judge Juan Merchan ruled no video cameras are allowed in the courtroom during Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday.

President Trump’s lawyers asked Judge Juan Merchan to deny a request by the media for cameras in the courtroom for Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday.

“We submit that the media request should be denied because it will create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment, raise unique security concerns, and is inconsistent with President Trump’s presumption of innocence,” Trump’s lawyers said in their letter to Judge Juan Merchan.

Five pool photographers will be allowed to take pictures for a few minutes before the arraignment starts, ABC News reported.

No electronics will be allowed in the courtroom.

ABC News reported:

Judge Juan Merchan will allow five pool still photographers to snap for several minutes before the arraignment formally starts, according to a decision issued Monday night. No video cameras will be allowed, though Judge Merchan conceded, “That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed. Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges.” The judge said he needed to balance other interests. No electronic devices will be allowed in either the main or overflow courtrooms, the judge ruled.

President Trump will spend the night at Trump Tower New York and will show up to court for his arraignment on Tuesday at 2:15 pm ET.

President Trump was hit with 34 FELONY COUNTS for falsification of business records, according to a leak to the Deep State’s favorite actor Michael Isikoff.

President Trump will not be handcuffed and there will be no mugshot, according to Yahoo’s Isikoff.

Trump will not be held in a jail cell.