‘Circus-Like Atmosphere’ – Trump’s Lawyers Oppose Cameras in Courtroom at Arraignment

President Trump’s lawyers asked Judge Juan Merchan to deny a request by the media for cameras in the courtroom for Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday.

“We submit that the media request should be denied because it will create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment, raise unique security concerns, and is inconsistent with President Trump’s presumption of innocence,” Trump’s lawyers said in their letter to Judge Juan Merchan.



CNBC reported:

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump urged a judge to deny a request by media outlets for cameras in a Manhattan courtroom where Trump is set to be arraigned on criminal charges Tuesday. “We submit that the media request should be denied because it will create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment, raise unique security concerns, and is inconsistent with President Trump’s presumption of innocence,” Trump’s lawyers said in their letter to Judge Juan Merchan. The letter was made public as Trump was flying from his home in Florida to New York City in anticipation of his court appearance. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting Trump, in its own letter to Merchan on Monday did not take a position on whether the judge should allow cameras in the courtroom. However, that letter from assistant DA Matthew Colangelo noted that New York state’s highest court has upheld the constitutionality of the law banning audiovisual coverage of most courtroom proceedings. And Colangelo added that “even if cameras are not categorically barred,” judges have the discretion to “control the conduct of judicial proceedings.”

President Trump landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport in Queens on Monday afternoon.

President Trump will spend the night at Trump Tower New York and will show up to court for his arraignment on Tuesday at 2:15 pm ET.

Trump’s lawyers will immediately file a motion to dismiss after they have the opportunity to review the indictment.

According to leaks to the media, Trump was hit with 34 counts, including one felony charge.