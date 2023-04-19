JUST IN: Florida Board of Education Expands Ban on Classroom Instruction of Sexual Orientations and ‘Gender Identity’ to ALL Grade Levels

The Florida Board of Education has expanded the rules from the Parental Rights in Education law, erroneously branded “Don’t Say Gay” by detractors, to all grade levels.

The policy previously banned instruction of sexual orientation and “gender identity” in Florida’s public schools from kindergarten through third grade. It will now apply through 12th grade.

The changes did not require legislative approval.

“It is wrong for a teacher to tell a student that they may have been born in the wrong body or that their gender is a choice,’ Desantis said while giving remarks in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday morning.

“So we don’t let that happen in Florida,” DeSantis continued. “Disney objects to that, well, so be it — we’re going to do that.”

Disney has become increasingly political in recent years, notably making headlines for loud opposition to the Parental Rights in Education law. The company suspended political donations in the state over it and announced that it would support organizations working against it.

The move prompted a response from Governor Ron DeSantis, who had signed a bill ending Disney’s self-governing power over a massive area surrounding the theme park and resorts.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis hints at putting a prison next to Disney🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2dgT8BsGSh — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) April 19, 2023

Last month, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned the proposed law expansion, saying “It’s wrong, it’s completely, utterly wrong.” She also called it “part of a disturbing and dangerous trend that we’re seeing across the nation” of “targeting LGBTQ people.”