JUST IN: Arizona Capitol Times Responds to Injunction Against Reporter for Stalking State Sen. Wendy Rogers – Announces Plan to Challenge Court Ruling

The Arizona Capitol Times has released a statement regarding the Injunction Against Harassment against one of their reporters for stalking and harassing GOP Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers after the reporter showed up at her home and questioned her neighbors.

They indicated that they will challenge the injunction, calling it “baseless and an unconstitutional prior restraint,” despite the reporter’s creepy newsgathering practice.

Imagine if this were a Gateway Pundit reporter showing up at the homes of Democratic officials who have repeatedly run away from our questions in public spaces. The leftwing biased media would have a field day celebrating the court’s decision.

Remember, liberal hack journalist Jen Fifield did this last year when Maricopa County denied The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson media access to 2022 General Election-related events with unconstitutional criteria for members of the press. Conradson did not go to the homes of Maricopa County officials or harass them in any way.

“Rogers cries harassment because a reporter has questions,” writes Laurie Roberts for leftwing Arizona Central.

Abe Hamadeh War Room fired back, also wondering what they would say if Conradson dared to show up at the homes of crooked Maricopa County officials.

I wonder how Laurie and the rest of the corporate media would feel if @ConradsonJordan showed up at Bill Gates or Stephen Richer’s house. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1MsaZtUrqV — Abe Hamadeh War Room (@AbeWarRoom) April 21, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported that a Judge slapped leftwing hack AZ Capitol Times reporter Camryn Sanchez with an injunction on Thursday ordering her to cease her harassment of the Senator.

Sanchez reportedly harassed Rogers in the Arizona Senate, made multiple visits to Rogers and her neighbors’ homes, and harassed neighbors with questions about where the Senator lives. The Judge ruled that if she attempts to contact the Senator again, she “may be arrested and prosecuted.”

“The reporter repeatedly invaded my personal space at my desk in the Senate Chamber” and later ” showed up at two of my Valley homes, multiple times,” said Senator Rogers in a statement announcing the Judge’s decision to grant an injunction. According to sources in the Senate, the Senate Sergeant at Arms verbally communicated to the reporter that she was not to approach Rogers in the Senate after multiple attempts to confront the Senator at her desk. Because of this, Sanchez attempted to harass Rogers at her private home.

It is unclear if Sanchez attempted to make contact with Senator Rogers by email or phone. Camryn Sanchez told The Gateway Pundit that she is “not supposed to say anything” when asked about the incident and the injunction against her.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, reporters from Fox 10 Phoenix were seen again attempting to confront Senator Rogers at her private residence in Chandler, Arizona, the next morning after the Judge’s order.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Senator Rogers was recently targeted with death threats by a deranged leftist middle school teacher, who was later charged by a Navajo County Grand Jury. Rogers has the right to be safe and free from harassment at her private residences.

AZ Capitol Times published the following response to the Judge’s ruling:

We are strongly opposed to the Injunction Against Harassment that State Senator Wendy Rogers obtained against our reporter Camryn Sanchez. Senator Rogers obtained the injunction, ex parte (that is, without informing Ms. Sanchez and without the chance or opportunity for Ms. Sanchez to oppose the petition). We intend to challenge this injunction on behalf of Ms. Sanchez because it is baseless and an unconstitutional prior restraint against a reporter investigating public allegations involving the Senator. News reporters such as Ms. Sanchez have the right to investigate matters relating to elected officials, which is precisely what Ms. Sanchez has been doing. Trending: BREAKING: TUCKER OUT AT FOX Senator Rogers went far beyond trying to restrict Ms. Sanchez from approaching her multiple residences (which is also well within Ms. Sanchez’s rights)—Senator Rogers also requested that Ms. Sanchez “not be permitted access to the Arizona Senate.” This shows that the petition and injunction were not about the Senator’s personal safety but were about silencing the press in direct contravention of the First Amendment. The Arizona Capitol Times and its parent company BridgeTower Media firmly stand behind Ms. Sanchez and her work covering the state Senate and intend to pursue all rights under state and federal law to protect Ms. Sanchez and allow her to perform her duties as a reporter. — Michael Gorman, Publisher Arizona Capitol Times

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the Capitol Times’ possible appeal.