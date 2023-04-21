EXCLUSIVE: Another Reporter and Camera Crew Show Up at Wendy Rogers’ Home After Judge Grants Restraining Order Against Leftwing Reporter For Going to Rogers’ Home

Reporters from Fox 10 Phoenix were seen attempting to confront Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers at her private residence in Chandler, Arizona, this morning.

A neighbor told Senator Rogers, “Fox 10 News in a white Ford Explorer parked in front of our house. Had a big camera and said they are investigating whether or not you live in that house. I asked them nicely not to park in front of my house, and they left. They did do some filming. Just another heads-up.”

This comes after a Judge slapped leftwing hack AZ Capitol Times reporter Camryn Sanchez with an injunction on Thursday ordering her to cease her harassment of the Senator.

Sanchez reportedly harassed Rogers in the Arizona Senate and made multiple visits to Rogers and her neighbors’ homes and harassed neighbors with questions about where Rogers lives. The Judge ruled that if she attempts to contact the Senator again, she “may be arrested and prosecuted.”

Sanchez told The Gateway Pundit this morning, “I’m not supposed to say anything and I’m sorry because I know it’s annoying, but you’ll hear more about it from us in the coming days.”

The Gateway Pundit reported this morning that Senator Rogers shared the court order yesterday and revealed that the “creepy” reporter has been stalking her and her neighbors at their homes “with no explanation.”

Because of this, the leftist Arizona Democrat Media Complex launched an all-out attack on Rogers, claiming that the stalker reporter was just doing her job.

Canadian leftist reporter Brahm Resnik, who previously referred to Arizona Republicans as Nazis, tweeted that Rogers is “playing a very dangerous game.” The fake news crank continued, “Her irresponsible speculation about a reporter’s behavior creates a predicate for Rogers or others to take action against the media.”

However, imagine if this were a Gateway Pundit reporter showing up at the homes of RINO or Democratic officials who have repeatedly run away from our questions in public spaces. The media would have a field day attacking conservatives and accusing us of harassment!

“Rogers cries harassment because a reporter has questions,” reported liberal hack Laurie Roberts for leftwing Arizona Central. Abe Hamadeh War Room fired back, wondering what they would say if The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson dared to show up at the homes of crooked Maricopa County officials.

Rogers was also recently targeted with death threats by a deranged leftist middle school teacher for standing up for conservative values.

As reported by KGUN9,

A music teacher from a Tucson middle school is being charged with making a threat to an Arizona senator, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS). Detectives say Donald Glenn Brown made a death threat against Senator Wendy Rogers on July 4. Brown, who teaches at Pistor Middle School, was believed to have sent an email with the subject line “Wendy Rogers is going to… die,” says DPS. He was charged and booked into the Pima County Jail, as well as indicted by a Navajo County Grand Jury.

The lie that these reporters are “investigating” is whether or not Rogers actually lives in her district, crying that she owns more than one house.

Many State Legislators in rural districts need to stay in the Phoenix area for most of the legislative session, otherwise, they would need to commute hours or more to show up to work nearly every day at the Capitol. The left-wing hacks who are pushing this false narrative know this but are intentionally lying to those dumb enough to believe it.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Senator Rogers often leaves Maricopa County and travels back to her hometown of Flagstaff on weekends and outside of the legislative session. The Gateway Pundit has reviewed multiple documents which list Rogers’ Flagstaff home as a primary residence, including her driver’s license, pilot’s license, voter ID, Arizona fishing license, and an American Legion membership card. It is well known that Rogers owns multiple properties in the State and travels across the State representing her constituents in a district comprising four Arizona Counties.

This is further evidenced by a public 2020 campaign finance complaint against Rogers, which was dismissed after an investigation by the Secretary of State’s office found “no evidence” that Rogers failed to list her proper residential address as a candidate for State Senate.

These Communist reporters have no respect for private property and privacy rights.