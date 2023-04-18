JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon Will Face 2 Days of Questioning in Epstein Case

On Tuesday, a federal Judge ordered Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, to allocate two days for depositions in a case related to Jeffrey Epstein.

In late 2022, the U.S. Virgin Islands filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase for alleging the bank profited from Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme.

The lawsuit also accuses JPMorgan of “turning a blind eye” to suspicious activity that occurred from Epstein’s account.

U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George stated “Over more than a decade, JPMorgan (JPM) clearly knew it was not complying with federal regulations in regard to Epstein-related accounts as evidenced by its too-little too-late efforts after Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.”

The lawsuit claims, “Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan.”

George was subsequently fired.

The New York Post reports: