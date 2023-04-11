John Rich No Longer Serving Bud Light at His Nashville Bar Redneck Riviera Over Dylan Mulvaney Partnership (VIDEO)

Country music legend John Rich is no longer selling Bud Light at his wildly popular Nashville bar, Redneck Riviera.

Many Republicans have been boycotting the brand over its partnership with transgender activist and TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Rich discussed the issue during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday.

“The customers decide,” Rich said. “Customers are king. I own a bar in downtown Nashville. Our number one selling beer up until a few days ago was what? Bud Light. We got cases and cases and cases of it sitting back there.”

Rich continued, “but in the past several days you’re hard-pressed to find anyone ordering one. So as a business owner, I go, hey if you aren’t ordering it, we got to put something else in here. At the end of the day, that’s capitalism. That’s how it works.”

Another country legend, Travis Tritt, also announced that all Anheuser-Busch products will be removed from his tour rider over Bud Light’s partnership.

“I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same,” Tritt tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, the Grammy award-winning artist added, “Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and cancelled. I have no such fear.”

“In full disclosure, I was on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 90’s. That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned,” he continued. “A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer. Such a shame.”

Kid Rock has also responded to the partnership by shooting several cases of Bud Light and posting a video on social media.

“F— Bud Light and f— Anheuser-Busch,” Kid Rock said in the video.

The beer company has defended the partnership, saying they use many influencers to “connect with audiences across various demographics.”

The transgender activist and influencer has over 10 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million on Instagram.

Mulvaney has become a controversial figure over his “Days of Girlhood” series on TikTok — and meeting with President Joe Biden on “Day 222 of being a girl” to advocate for allowing minors to transition. Mulvaney said at the time, “I’m ready to step up and show that trans people are not going anywhere and that trans kids deserve a fighting chance to be their true selves.”