Joe Rogan Drinks and Defends Bud Light In Latest Podcast Episode

Podcaster Joe Rogan’s recent take on the Bud Light controversy isn’t what many of his fans expected.

During a recent airing of his podcast that featured author Sam Tallent, Rogan defended Bud Light for hiring “goofy” transgender Dylan Mulvaney in their most recent marketing campaign.

Rogan stated “what they (Bud Light) are doing is just spreading the brand to an extra group of people.”

The Host of the Joe Rogan Experience continued “Why if something is good do you give a f*ck, who has got it.”

He then proceeded to crack open and drink a Bud Light with Tallent.

Despite defending Bud Light, Rogan called Dylan Mulvaney “goofy” and later mentioned he thought it was funny when Kid Rock shot up Bud Light cans to protest Anheuser-Busch.

Rogan made sure to mention that although he liked the video Kid Rock released he doesn’t necessarily agree with the rock star’s reasoning behind the stunt.

