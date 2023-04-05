Get Woke, Go Broke: Marketing Experts Reveal Bud Light is Losing Customers After Partnering with “Transgender” Dylan Mulvaney – Say Kid Rock Represented Customer Fury by Shooting Bud Light Cans (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Bud Light partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male pretending to be a female, to celebrate “365 days of girlhood.”

Dylan Mulvaney has become the new brand ambassador for Bud Light. 🍺 The beer brand even made a special edition Dylan Mulvaney Can 🥤celebrating his 365 days of girlhood. (This is not April Fools, it’s actually real) 🍺🍻🍺😒🍻🍺🍻 #dylanmulvaney #trans #transgender pic.twitter.com/xuu87WxrvZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 1, 2023

Social media backlash was swift, with conservatives starting a #BoycottBudweiser hashtag which trended on Twitter.

Singer and MAGA conservative Kid Rock then expressed his fury over Bud Light bowing to the radical left trans mafia. He brought several Bud Light cases for target practice on Monday and unloaded several rounds of gunfire on them from an AR-15.

After the beers cans were completely destroyed, Rock turned to the camera and said “F**K Bud Light and f**k Anheuser-Busch!”

WATCH:

Lest one think this boycott was just an online phenomena, PR experts say there is now actual evidence that making Mulvaney the face of Bud Light has completely destroyed the beer’s brand.

Kid Rock and others on social media were indeed speaking for the average Bud Light drinker.

The Daily Mail reported: