Get Woke, Go Broke: Marketing Experts Reveal Bud Light is Losing Customers After Partnering with “Transgender” Dylan Mulvaney – Say Kid Rock Represented Customer Fury by Shooting Bud Light Cans (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Bud Light partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male pretending to be a female, to celebrate “365 days of girlhood.”
Dylan Mulvaney has become the new brand ambassador for Bud Light. 🍺
The beer brand even made a special edition Dylan Mulvaney Can 🥤celebrating his 365 days of girlhood.
(This is not April Fools, it’s actually real)
Social media backlash was swift, with conservatives starting a #BoycottBudweiser hashtag which trended on Twitter.
Singer and MAGA conservative Kid Rock then expressed his fury over Bud Light bowing to the radical left trans mafia. He brought several Bud Light cases for target practice on Monday and unloaded several rounds of gunfire on them from an AR-15.
After the beers cans were completely destroyed, Rock turned to the camera and said “F**K Bud Light and f**k Anheuser-Busch!”
Lest one think this boycott was just an online phenomena, PR experts say there is now actual evidence that making Mulvaney the face of Bud Light has completely destroyed the beer’s brand.
Kid Rock and others on social media were indeed speaking for the average Bud Light drinker.
The Daily Mail reported:
A PR expert has now told DailyMail.com that the decision by Bud Light and their parent company Anheuser-Busch to link up with Dylan Mulvaney was a mistake.
I really cannot understand their approach for this because their core audience just cannot relate.
Cutting your core audience in the hope you can draw a completely new audience in, who haven’t been exposed before, doesn’t make sense.
Most US families are exposed to their father drinking the beer, or other family members, but it has never been seen as the cool beer.
Kid Rock is the poster boy for Bud Light, and for someone like him to come out and shoot cans it tells you a lot about the reaction from their core base customers.
People pouring beer down their sink, it says quite a bit about how out of touch they have been with this campaign.
Caitlin Wiggins, Director of Marketing at Liquified Creative, also told DailyMail.com that they would not have advised Bud Light to go with the campaign.
She said: ‘They are going to have to say something publicly, obviously you are going to get a mix of negative and positive reactions, it doesn’t matter on the stance.
But a lot of the response has fallen under a demographic of a Kid Rock fan, or a typical Bud Light consumer.
As a professional I wouldn’t have recommended something that is such a 180 from their typical marketing and demographic.