Joe Biden Signs GOP-Proposed Bill Ending Covid-19 “National Emergency”

Three years later…

Joe Biden on Monday signed a GOP-proposed bill officially ending the US’s Covid national emergency.

The Biden Regime already planned on ending the Covid national emergency by May 11.

Last month the Senate voted 68 to 23 to end the Covid emergency.

The House already passed the resolution 229-197.

The law ends Title 42, a Trump era policy that blocked aliens seeking asylum from crossing over the US border.

“The new law immediately ends the national emergency and public health emergency first enacted during the Trump administration and continued through the Biden administration. Former President Donald Trump first declared a national emergency over the virus on March 13, 2020, retroactive to March 1 of that year. The declarations allowed for federal funding to be freed up to cities and states for things like testing and vaccination centers.” CBS News reported.