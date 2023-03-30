JUST IN: Senate Votes 68-23 to End Covid Emergency

Three years later…

The Senate on Wednesday voted 68 to 23 to end the Covid emergency.

The House already passed the resolution 229-197.

Joe Biden is not expected to veto the resolution.

