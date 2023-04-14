“Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Jake Sullivan, the FBI and DOJ Should Be Indicted for Epic Corruption at the Highest Levels of Federal Power” – Attorney Tyler Nixon

Attorney Tyler Nixon calls for Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Jake Sullivan, the FBI and DOJ to be indicted for epic corruption at the highest levels of federal power. 

Who do you call to indict the FBI, DOJ, the President, his son Hunter and the National Security Advisor to the President?

What an absolute mess.  The DOJ and FBI has again ignored evidence of crimes against the members of the corrupt cabal who stole the 2020 Election and are destroying the country.

The stenographer of Joe Biden – Former Obama stenographer Mike McCormick claims then-Vice President Biden used American taxpayer money to enrich his family and says Jake Sullivan a ‘conspirator.’

He also claims that he went to the FBI but they ignored him.   This is what you call a corrupt FBI.

Below is a tweet from attorney Tyler Nixon.

The same stenographer shared in September of 2020 that Biden was not well physically.

Thanks for sharing!
