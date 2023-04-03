“In Bragg’s New York You Can Literally Get Away with Murder” – Says Victim Rights NY founder Jennifer Harrison Who Called for Bragg’s Removal from Office on Day One

The corrupt Soros-backed DA in Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, goes after President Trump but lets violent repeat offenders off Scot-free. This is not law enforcement, this is the opposite.

We heard about how corrupt Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg was soft on crime, but we never realized it was this bad.

Bragg, who’s backed by Nazi-collaborator George Soros, is everything our founding fathers and our grandparents feared. He lets violent criminals off virtually Scot-free but then goes after the President of the United States, Donald Trump on BS – convoluted charges.

Bragg’s record with violent criminals is horrible and similar to other DAs around the country backed by Soros.

Lawrence Jones at FOX News interviewed individuals on the street about the violent crime in New York and how it’s getting worse. Those he spoke with in the city said the crime was horrible and Bragg should be protecting the people of New York.

Jones then interviewed a mother whose child was murdered in New York as well as Victim Rights NY founder Jennifer Harrison:

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg fulfilled a major campaign promise with his indictment of former President Donald Trump last Thursday, but the move raised larger questions about the safety of New York streets under his watch. Victim Rights NY founder Jennifer Harrison slammed the activist DA for being “completely incompetent” as she joined Fox News Channel’s “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” Saturday. “From day one, Alvin Bragg announced that he would not prosecute even the most violent of criminals,” she said. “Almost immediately after he took office and distributed the now-infamous day-one memo, two police officers lost their lives, a 19-year-old girl was shot and killed while working at a Burger King in Harlem, he’s downgraded 52% of felonies and only has about a 50% conviction rate.” She said her victim advocacy group called for Bragg to be removed from office from the beginning, claiming members of her organization saw Bragg’s soft-on-crime policies on the horizon and, since he took office in January 2022, things have gotten “progressively worse.” “In Alvin Bragg’s New York, you can literally get away with murder. Criminals are absolutely above the law… his excuse is discovery reform, a policy he supports, by the way, and he doesn’t have enough resources to make sure New Yorkers don’t get killed by taking very violent people off the streets, but he has the resources to prosecute a former president on charges that everyone else decided he couldn’t be prosecuted for? “I think people have had enough,” she continued.

This is the kind of America that America’s enemies want.