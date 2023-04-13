IMPEACH HIM NOW: Mayorkas Shutting Down Deadly Darien Gap Jungle Trail He Built in Panama for Illegal Aliens Coming to the US

Biden’s corrupt and always dishonest Alejandro Mayorkas, the seventh United States Secretary of Homeland Security, is reportedly shutting down the deadly Darien Gap jungle trail in Panama he built for migrants in 2021.

Shouldn’t Mayorkas be in prison for creating this trail in another country for the sole purpose of evading US laws in the first place?

Last July Ben Bergquam reported on the increase in deaths of illegal immigrants trying to get into America on the US Southern border.

⚠️Warning – viewer discretion advised. Joe Biden’s Open Border Deaths with Deputy Constible Bowels of Eagle Pass, TX. The lefts invasion is not just killing America, it’s killing the very people the left pretends to care about.#LawAndBorder @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/NUSVmfUecO — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) July 15, 2022

Berquam also went down to Panama and he saw the Darien Pass where people were dying every day in their efforts to sneak into Biden’s America.

Traitorous @SecMayorkas is back in Panama today. As illegal migration camps overflow, and more women are raped in the jungle because of his policy of so-called “controlled flow!” It’s treason! The question is, will he, Joe Biden, and the Democrats be held accountable? “Law &… pic.twitter.com/TIcLgqNrfh — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) April 11, 2023

Illegals are then put in buses and shipped to the Southern border – who is behind this?

Ben Bergquam- 12 more buses of illegals loaded and heading north from Panama thanks to Joe Biden and Secrt Mayorkas’ abandonment of America! They call it “controlled flow,” but what it really is, is a controlled invasion by the Democrats! This must stop. They must be defeated pic.twitter.com/rn6FZqlei5 — Dreambuilder (@Dreambu49405472) April 10, 2023

A former US Army base in Panama is now housing leftist NGOs and many of the organizations ignoring US laws and aiding the invasion of illegal aliens on the Southern Border of the US.

A Real Tragedy! Former US Army base in Panamá transformed into leftist NGO hub, housing many of the organizations that are aiding the invasion of America! https://t.co/uUG6MgjYcu — John Gentile (@Johnnygfrmbklyn) April 11, 2023

The death along the Darien pass was incredible.

Shoot-out in the jungle after illegal migrants are raped and robbed on our journey over the Darien Gap!

This is what open borders looks like!

With @OscarElBlue God Bless Senafront Panamá! “Law & Border”

Real America’s Voice News https://t.co/nKSLAxoafU — BARI (@WiggleWorm60) April 5, 2023

Breitbart reports:

President Joe Biden’s border chief is shutting down the deadly Darien Gap jungle trail in Panama he built for migrants in 2021 — just as a huge wave of northbound migrants is now overwhelming his border management plans. The shutdown news was delivered on April 11 in a Trilateral Joint Statement issued by Panama, Columbia, and border chief Alejandro Mayorkas: the three governments will seek to achieve the following ambitious goals: End the illicit movement of people and goods through the Darién by both land and maritime corridors, which leads to death and exploitation of vulnerable people for significant profit. Open new lawful and flexible pathways for tens of thousands of migrants and refugees as an alternative to irregular migration. The document did not explain the price that Biden’s pro-migration border chief paid to the two countries for their cooperation. That price is likely an agreement to let some of their citizens take Americans’ jobs in the United States. The Panama shutdown comes amid evidence that migrants are ignoring Mayorkas’ much-touted plan to reduce deter migration and border chaos during the 2024 political campaign.

Obama, Biden and Mayorkas should be impeached and put in jail for their deadly efforts to send people through hell, where many died, on their way to invading the US.