Illinois State Senator Defends Violent, Rioting Teens in Chicago: “It’s a Mass Protest”

Looks like we have returned to the “mostly peaceful” mantra used by leftists to excuse violent, destructive behavior in their Democrat controlled havens.

Illinois State Senator Robert Peters, who represents part of Chicago, wants everyone to understand that it was just a “mass protest.”

Mobbing and beating a lone woman in a doorway? Just a protest.

Damaging cars, businesses and terrorizing the city? Just a protest.

“Since I’m a glutton for punishment and I’m sure I’m gonna get the most unhinged, crime weirdo replies but: I would look at the behavior of young people as a political act and statement,” Peters wrote on Twitter. “It’s a mass protest against poverty and segregation. Rest in peace to my mentions.”

Screenshot in the event that Peters tries to disappear his gaslighting.

Does this look like the face of a citizen watching a protest?

It makes sense. Peters is a Bernie supporter.