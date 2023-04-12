Hunter Biden Steps in to Help Joe Biden Understand Question He’s Being Asked by Group of Children (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is currently in Ireland to ‘celebrate 25 years of peace.’

Meanwhile, we are on the verge of World War III as leaked documents reveal US and UK special forces are on the ground in Ukraine.

Joe Biden and his son Hunter flew from Northern Ireland to Dublin on Wednesday to meet with Irish politicians.

Biden is also acting like a tourist on taxpayer dime.

Joe Biden toured Carlingford Castle in County Louth – Biden’s supposed ancestral homeland.

Biden still hasn’t visited East Palestine, Ohio but he’s wandering around a castle in Ireland.

VIDEO:

Biden at historic Castle in Ireland: “Don’t jump!” pic.twitter.com/4W1yQf97UF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 12, 2023

Biden also participated in a community gathering with children.

Hunter Biden had to step in to help Joe Biden understand a question being asked by the group of children.

Joe Biden still hasn’t taken any questions from the press while in Ireland!

WATCH: