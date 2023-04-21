HUGE: Rasmussen Poll Reveals a Majority of Americans (60%) Believe that Recent Elections Were Affected by Cheating

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer (left) Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates (right)
The results of the latest Rasmussen Reports poll shows that most Americans believe that US elections are impacted by cheating.  Yes, that’s 60%!

According to Rasmussen Reports:

A majority of voters suspect recent elections have been affected by cheating, and believe officials are ignoring the problem.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 60% of Likely U.S. voters think it is likely that cheating affected the outcomes of some races in last year’s midterm elections, including 37% who say it’s Very Likely. Thirty-five percent (35%) don’t believe it’s likely the 2022 midterms were affected by cheating, including 20% who think it’s Not At All Likely. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Rasmussen Reports shared these results Thursday.

Rasmussen shared the results for individual questions as well.

Here are the summary results:

Here is the full composite:

This is huge news.  After the mainstream media refused to report on election fraud over the past few years, Americans have gone around these outlets to discover the truth.

Websites like TGP have been relentless in providing you with the facts surrounding election fraud in the 2020 and 2022 elections.  We know you are listening. 

(See also my books on “The Steal” – Volume III coming soon)

