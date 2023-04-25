Glenn Beck Predicts Tucker Carlson Departure Will ‘Kill’ FOX News (VIDEO)

People across the political media landscape were shocked Monday by the departure of Tucker Carlson from FOX News.

Carlson had the distinction of being the most like and trusted host on the network by conservative viewers. He also had the top rated show in the country.

Glenn Beck, who is also a former FOX News host, predicted that Tucker’s departure could ‘kill’ the network.

The Hill reports:

Glenn Beck says Carlson’s exit ‘a suicidal move for Fox’ Former Fox News host Glenn Beck criticized the network over its shocking decision to part ways with primetime pundit Tucker Carlson. “Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News. Now, I don’t know what that means. You know, we’re in wild speculation territory,” Beck said on his BlazeTV program, noting the timing following Fox’s nearly $800 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems last week. “You know, could be that he was fired because of, you know, they just paid out, you know, almost a billion dollars and they don’t want any chance of anything, but that’s suicidal. To me, this is a suicidal move for Fox,” he said. “If it’s their move.” Fox suddenly announced on Monday it was parting ways with Carlson. The network did not provide further comment on the host’s departure beyond a statement thanking him for his contributions to the network and announcing his final show was last Friday.

In the video below, Beck also invites Carlson to come to work for the Blaze, but that seems unlikely at this point:

WATCH: Glenn Beck says Tucker Carlson's departure will "kill Fox." "You're getting rid of Tucker Carlson? Wow. Letting him walk out the door even? Wow." pic.twitter.com/I3tYWbCcnb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 24, 2023

Tucker Carlson will land on his feet wherever he ends up.

FOX News needed him far more than he needed them.