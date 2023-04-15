Former CNN Potato Brian Stelter Gets New Gig Obsessing Over FOX News

Brian Stelter, the former ‘media reporter’ for CNN has a new job, which is going to allow him to continue his favorite activity of obsessing over FOX News.

Stelter has been hired by Vanity Fair magazine to cover the ongoing Dominion lawsuit against FOX News.

Stelter spent about 95 percent of his time on CNN talking about FOX News, so this is a good fit for him.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Fired CNN Host Brian Stelter Has a New Job Brian Stelter, the former CNN media correspondent who was fired last August amid the network’s purge of partisan and controversial personalities, on Monday announced he found a new gig, as a correspondent for Vanity Fair. Stelter said he would take up a temporary position at Vanity Fair covering the trial over Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News. Stelter’s CNN segment Reliable Sources was canceled in August after new company leadership pushed to reduce partisan reporting. “I’ll be writing weekly columns about Dominion v. Fox and hosting a special edition of VF’s ‘Inside the Hive’ podcast, called ‘Fox on Trial,’ with new episodes each Thursday until there’s a verdict,” Stelter announced on Twitter. Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News accuses the network of spreading false claims about the company’s voting machines and software after the 2020 presidential election. Vanity Fair reported in August that Stelter’s TV segment, Reliable Sources, was scrapped under new CNN chief Chris Licht in an effort to reduce partisanship in CNN coverage.

Haw far Vanity Fair has fallen.

Vanity Fair continues its journalistic declinehttps://t.co/5YlIfAff0H — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 12, 2023

Brian Stelter HATES Fox..doesn’t @VanityFair⁩ want to at least try to be fair? I have no idea what the trial evidence will show but reporters reporting on it should not go in hating one of the parties …they should assign Stelter to another topic ⁦@playbookdc⁩ pic.twitter.com/3qFVYCQoIK — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) April 11, 2023

What would Stelter do without FOX News?

He would have nothing to talk about.