Following Deadly Helicopter Crashes, Army Grounds Most Aircrafts Until Units Complete Safety Training

On Friday, the Army’s top officer ordered a safety stand-down and grounded all non-critical helicopter units.

AP reports, “The suspension of air operations was effective immediately, with units grounded until they complete the training, said Lt. Col. Terence Kelley, an Army spokesperson. For active-duty units, the training is to take place between May 1 and 5. Army National Guard and Reserve units will have until May 31 to complete.”

The decision comes after several deadly incidents in recent months.

On Thursday, two AH-64 Apache helicopters crashed into each other near Fort Wainwright, Alaska leaving three soldiers dead and another injured.

In March, nine soldiers were killed in a crash involving two Black Hawk helicopters from Fort Campbell in Kentucky during a training accident.

In February, a Blackhawk military helicopter crashed near Huntsville, Alabama, killing two Tennessee National Guard soldiers.

Military.com reports: