Fetterman Chugs a Beer After Spending Two Months in a Psych Ward Following Massive Stroke (VIDEO)

by

Democrat Senator John Fetterman chugged a beer on Friday with a fellow PA Democrat lawmaker after being released from a psych ward.

Fellow Pennsylvania Democrat lawmaker Chris Deluzio walked over to Fetterman’s office with beers.

Fetterman, 53, spent two months at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center receiving treatment for clinical depression after having a massive stroke.

John Fetterman has brain damage and can barely string a sentence together.

Now he’s chugging a beer.

WATCH:

Last Thursday Fetterman celebrated international marijuana day.

“It’s 4:20 on 4/20” Fetterman said in a tweet on Thursday.

Fetterman on Monday returned to Capitol Hill looking disheveled and confused after a prolonged absence during which he received treatment for severe depression.

The dazed and confused Senator looked like a slob as he arrived to Capitol Hill.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.