Fetterman Chugs a Beer After Spending Two Months in a Psych Ward Following Massive Stroke (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator John Fetterman chugged a beer on Friday with a fellow PA Democrat lawmaker after being released from a psych ward.

Fellow Pennsylvania Democrat lawmaker Chris Deluzio walked over to Fetterman’s office with beers.

Fetterman, 53, spent two months at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center receiving treatment for clinical depression after having a massive stroke.

John Fetterman has brain damage and can barely string a sentence together.

Now he’s chugging a beer.

WATCH:

Happy Friday 🍻— cheers to Yinzers everywhere! @SenFettermanPA pic.twitter.com/5Ozneatqol — Congressman Chris Deluzio (@RepDeluzio) April 28, 2023

Last Thursday Fetterman celebrated international marijuana day.

“It’s 4:20 on 4/20” Fetterman said in a tweet on Thursday.

It’s 4:20 on 4/20. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/eG34QREjzP — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 20, 2023

Fetterman on Monday returned to Capitol Hill looking disheveled and confused after a prolonged absence during which he received treatment for severe depression.

The dazed and confused Senator looked like a slob as he arrived to Capitol Hill.