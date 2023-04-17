Dazed and Confused Fetterman Returns to Capitol Hill After 2-Month Absence Looking Like a Slob (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator John Fetterman (PA) on Monday returned to Capitol Hill looking disheveled and confused after a prolonged absence during which he received treatment for severe depression.

Fetterman, 53, spent two months at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center receiving treatment for clinical depression.

The dazed and confused Senator looked like a slob as he arrived to Capitol Hill.

This is the same guy who was supposedly sponsoring bills from a psych ward.

“It’s great to be back,” Fetterman told reporters at the Capitol.

WATCH:

Sen. @JohnFetterman (D-PA) returns to Capitol Hill after a two-month absence during which he received treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. https://t.co/6tjy3Wlngo pic.twitter.com/YS9E9gzfCu — CSPAN (@cspan) April 17, 2023

Fetterman was absent for so long that Pennsylvania Republicans called on him to appear on camera to prove he is “alive and well” or resign.

Many were skeptical about Fetterman’s condition after he has been unable to speak properly following a massive stroke last May.

Earlier this month, stroke-damaged Fetterman arranged a media rollout as he was discharged from Walter Reed.

Fetterman was an emotional disaster during the interview.

“I had stopped leaving my bed. I had stopped eating. I was dropping weight. I had stopped engaging some of the, most things that I love in my life,” Fetterman told CBS’s Jane Pauley earlier this month.

Pennsylvania Senator @JohnFetterman talks about his "downward spiral" that led to a diagnosis of major depression, how his health scare affected his family, and his reasons for feeling hopeful for the future.https://t.co/LOQNIoxrVa pic.twitter.com/YJarDmFbuL — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 2, 2023

