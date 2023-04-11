Feinstein’s Prolonged Absence From Senate Holding Up Biden Judicial Confirmations

Dianne Feinstein’s absence from the Senate is holding up Joe Biden’s judicial confirmations.

Feinstein, 89, has been MIA since she was hospitalized for shingles last month.

The California senator’s absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee has the panel deadlocked at 10-10.

It is unclear when Feinstein will return Washington.

“I can’t consider nominees in these circumstances, because a tie vote is a losing vote in committee,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin told CNN. “We still have some nominees left on the calendar that we can work on. … But we have more in the wings that we would like to process through the committee.”

Feinstein has missed 60 votes out of the 82 taken this year, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

In February Feinstein announced she is retiring at the end of her term and will not seek reelection.

The California Senator is retiring after THREE decades in the Senate and more than 50 years in office.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends. Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives.” Feinstein said in February.

Last year the San Francisco Chronicle reported Feinstein’s cognitive decline is so bad that her own Democrat colleagues want her to retire before her term expires at the end of 2024.

The California Senator will be 91 years old when her term expires at the end of 2024.