DEVELOPING: Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein Hospitalized

89-year-old Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein (CA) was hospitalized for shingles on Thursday.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Feinstein was admitted to the hospital to receive treatment for shingles and is expected to make a full recovery.

Feinstein was diagnosed with shingles in February, the Senator’s spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Last month Feinstein announced she is retiring at the end of her term and will not seek reelection in 2024.

The California Senator is retiring after THREE decades in the Senate and more than 50 years in office.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends. Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives.” Feinstein said.

Feinstein’s retirement comes amid reports that her cognitive decline is so bad that she recently became angry with staffers who were trying to debrief her on the stopgap funding bill.

Last year the San Francisco Chronicle reported Feinstein is in such bad shape that her own Democrat colleagues want her to retire before her term expires at the end of 2024.

The California Senator will be 91 years old when her term expires at the end of 2024.

Democrat Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff have both announced they are running for Feinstein’s senate seat.