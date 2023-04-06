Fauci Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: “There Will Absolutely be an Outbreak of Another Pandemic…It May be Next Year…”

On April 3, 2023, the now retired Dr. Fauci made an appearance at a townhall discussion with Jim Acosta at James Madison University. In the discussion, Dr. Fauci states that “there will absolutely be an outbreak of another pandemic.” He then suggests it could be “next year” or it could be in our “grandchildren’s lifetimes.” Given his track record on predicting outbreaks, this “absolutism” should not be taken lightly. I can already hear the mail-in ballot printers firing up!

Fauci just said “There will absolutely be an outbreak of another pandemic. It may be next year"

pic.twitter.com/ATlsaMlOeP — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) April 6, 2023

Dr. Fauci infamously predicted a “surprise outbreak” during the Trump administration back in 2017, as he gave a presentation at the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center.

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported that the Biden regime publicly affirmed their commitment to a “legally-binding” accord in a press release in February, which gives away American sovereignty during a pandemic and hands over control of US Policies to the WHO.

Hat Tip @DEAFTweeter