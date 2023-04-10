Embattled St. Louis Soros-Funded Circuit Attorney in More Hot Water – Kim Gardner Sanctioned by Judge for Withholding Evidence in Double-Murder Case and Allowing Killer Out On Bond



Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

Embattled Soros-funded St. Louis Circuit Attorney was sanctioned last week by a local judge after she withheld evidence from the court on a double-homicide case and released the alleged killer back on the street.

Local KSDK reported:

A St. Louis judge sanctioned St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office for withholding evidence in a double homicide case and allowing the suspect out on bond… …This week, Judge Theresa Counts Burke ruled in favor of Heflin’s attorneys from Bruntrager and Billings law firm, who filed a motion accusing Assistant Circuit Attorney Alex Polta of violating discovery rules that required prosecutors to turn over evidence including DNA reports and a recording of a 911 call. “The Court finds that there have been repeated delays by the State in obtaining discovery and providing it to the defense,” Burke wrote. “There has been a lack of diligence on the part of the state in following up and providing discovery to the defendant in a timely fashion. As a result of the state’s actions and lack of diligence, the court grants defendant’s second motion for sanctions.”

Per Burke’s order, Heflin is to remain on GPS monitoring.

In February the Missouri Supreme Court appointed Judge John P. Torbitzky of the Eastern District of Missouri Court of Appeals to adjudicate the legal action by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to remove St. Louis circuit attorney Kim Gardner from her elected position as St. Louis Circuit Attorney.

The Soros-funded Circuit Attorney refuses to perform the duties of her position. The homicide rate and car thefts in St. Louis rival the numbers from any major city in a third-world country. Gardner refuses to prosecute criminals and releases dangerous criminals on the street. And at the same time, she throws out court cases because she says the police are racist.

The final straw was a horrific crime in February when repeat offender, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, who had been out on bail after violating his bond multiple times, struck teenager Janae Edmondson in a wreck. The young teen volleyball sensation lost both of her legs as she was walking from a volleyball tournament with her parents in downtown St. Louis. Janee had a scholarship to play volleyball in college. Daniel Riley had violated his bond over 100 times and yet was still roaming the streets of St. Louis.

Gardner is so disliked that St. Louis City judges asked the state Supreme Court to be excluded from deciding whether to keep Kim Gardner on as Circuit Attorney. This frees them up to testify against Kim Gardner in her case.

* * * * * * * * * *

Once again — Here is a little more background on Kim Gardner.

In August 2018 Kim Gardner announced her attorneys will no longer accept cases from 28 different St. Louis City police officers. Gardner called it her “exclusion list” because they were racist.

Gardner did not tell the officers what they did to get on her list but they were being censored.

in 2019 Gardner refused to charge a drug dealer who was found with 1,000 opiate pills and 30,000 in cash because she didn’t like the cop involved.

And Gardner refused to charge the killer of a 7-year-old child despite a suspect’s confession in 2019.

Gardner lied about Governor Eric Greitens case, committed over 60 acts of misconduct in the case, and got away with it.

In 2020 Kim Gardner dropped the case against a suspect who shot another man in a traffic dispute in broad daylight.

In 2020 Kim Gardner also was caught on video lying about being harassed during a traffic stop!

Also in 2020 Kim Gardner released all of the rioters and looters from jail without charges in the violent St. Louis Black Lives Matter riots.

But this latest incidentin February was the last straw.