Fellow Democrat Condemns Chicago Mayor Lightfoot for O’Hare Airport Becoming a “Homeless Shelter”

The Gateway Pundit reported on the third world conditions at O’Hare Airport in Chicago. Employees at the airport have shared concerns about the situation that is devolving into a dangerous, and filthy, homeless encampment.

CBS News in Chicago spoke with employees Vonkisha Chatman and Catherine Thompson who are tasked with cleaning up the mess.

“It’s out of control,” Chatman said. “None of us feel safe,” said Chatman. Chatman and Thompson work overnight hours as custodians in Terminal 1 and 2 at O’Hare – where they aren’t always covered by security. They both say they have been harassed by the homeless community, who set up camp during their shift.

Failed Mayor Lori Lightfoot is facing an upcoming election in a city that has seen out of control crime in the increasingly unsafe city.

Voters may have had enough of Lightfoot’s constant failures. Fox32 in Chicago reports the Mayoral race is tightening, “Paul Vallas, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, and Lori Lightfoot are still battling it out for the right to move on to the runoff election in April. And, it could come down to who does the best job of getting their supporters to the polls over the next two weeks.”

On Tucker Carlson, Chicago Democrat Alderman Raymond Lopez publicly criticized Lightfoot for the spiraling crisis that has left one of the country’s busiest airports filled with vagrants who are using the space as an “indoor outhouse.”

Democratic Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot for the spiraling crisis on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” as she seeks re-election in less than two weeks. “They’re not just urinating in the hallways,” Lopez told Tucker Carlson on Wednesday. “They’re taking baths in the toilets there. They’re making a mockery of what Chicago is here, and we understand that homelessness is a problem we must address.” “But making O’Hare Airport a homeless shelter for hundreds of people on a daily basis, when we’re trying to welcome people here, when we’re trying to encourage tourism, bring back the business clientele, bring back families to our city, and to only have them greeted by hundreds of homeless who have mental health issues, may be armed, may be not even be clothed, that’s not something that institutes a lot of confidence in our mayor, in our city,” he continued. “And clearly, she doesn’t care because she’s 17 miles away from it.”

Chicago’s O’Hare Airport is a squalid homeless encampment. But the Lightfoot regime won’t change a thing: “Outreach is not enforcement and [our department] will continue to respond to community needs through trauma-informed, strengths-based approaches.” https://t.co/hpcdv8dIXB — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 15, 2023