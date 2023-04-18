Disneyland Welcomes Children Of All Ages To Gay And Transgender ‘Pride Nite’

Disneyland is welcoming children of all ages to attend its first gay “Pride Nite” celebration, an after-hours event commemorating Pride Month.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and their friends will be dressed in “special attire” during a pride-themed parade in the Anaheim, California park.

The event billed “Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite” will include dance parties and access to rides in the theme park.

Tickets for Disneyland’s Pride Nite will cost $139 per person for those ages three and up and includes admission to Disneyland Park three hours prior to the pride party. Children younger than three are permitted free entry.

🌈 Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, proudly join us for the ﬁrst-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite at Disneyland Park on June 13 & 15! Delight in a dance party, photo ops and more! Tickets go on sale 4/20/23! Availability is limited. https://t.co/BXSHcBjOLJ pic.twitter.com/XL86GbqHC5 — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) April 13, 2023

The LGBTQAI2S+ Disney celebration coincides with Walt Disney Co.’s promotion of gay and transgender ideology in its content aimed at children.

In internal videos leaked last April, Disney creatives were exposed openly discussing plans to incorporate more gay, transgender and “gender-nonconforming” characters in its children’s programs and their commitment to creating more “queer stories.”

Disney employees are seen discussing the company’s openly “gay agenda” during an “all-hands” meeting, in videos published by journalist Christopher F. Rufo.

SCOOP: I've obtained video from inside Disney's all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and is regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Disney’s Diversity and Inclusion Manager Vivia Ware instructs employees to ditch the words “ladies, gentleman, boys and girls” in its theme parks to prevent alienation of transgender kids, in another video.

SCOOP: Disney's activism partner Nadine Smith of Equality Florida tells LGBTQ employees that @GovRonDeSantis and @ChristinaPushaw want to "erase you, "criminalize your existence," and "take your kids"—a wild conspiracy theory that Republicans want to kidnap gay people's children. pic.twitter.com/Ger3a2xekI — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Disney corporate president Karey Burke declared in another video that she intends to see at least 50 percent of Disney’s characters in the future identify as LGBT or a racial minority.

SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, "as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child," she supports having "many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories" and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/oFRUiuu9JG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

In the past year, Disney has created multiple transgender characters in its cartoons and made gay characters a focal point of its big-budget movies.

Its animated Disney+series Baymax features a transgender “man” who menstruates” and gives advice on which maxi pad to buy — “the one with wings.”