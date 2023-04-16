Disney Reveals Concept Art for ‘Princess and the Frog’ Ride to Replace Splash Mountain After it Was Canceled for ‘Racism’

Disney has revealed the concept art for a new “Princess and the Frog” ride that will replace Splash Mountain after the iconic ride was canceled for “racism.”

“Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” will be themed around the 2009 animated film set in the 1920s in New Orleans.

“Set a year after the events of the movie, visitors will be told Princess Tiana has created an employee-owned Food cooperative called Tiana’s Foods that is built on a salt dome,” Breitbart News reports. “As patrons of the ride enter the attraction, they will be told that the princess is missing a key ingredient for her Carnival celebration and they will be sent on a quest to find it during the ride.”

In a blog post about the new attraction, Disney announced, “As depicted in this newly released rendering, Mama Odie jokes with guests along their journey after a special display of her magic. The two-hundred-year-old Bayou Fairy Godmother, with her eccentric belongings and ‘seeing eye snake,’ Juju, is comically eccentric, yet wise and all-knowing, throughout the adventure. We’re so delighted that legendary actress Jenifer Lewis, who starred as the voice of Mama Odie in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ ‘The Princess and the Frog,’ is once again returning to her role for the attraction.”

Disney said that the ride will have “dozens of entirely new Audio-Animatronics figures,” “new, original music alongside favorite tunes from the film,” and “the alluring scent of beignets being prepared for the party will be part of the attraction queue!”

Splash Mountain came under fire during the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020 because it was based on the 1946 Disney film Song of the South. The movie, and ride, are deemed “problematic” due to the romanticization of the post-Civil War South.

Disney agreed to change the entire ride after a petition to give it a Princess and the Frog makeover received just 21,317 signatures.

“While the ride is considered a beloved classic it’s history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film Song of the South,” the petition read.

Splash Mountain’s last day of operation will be May 30.

The new attraction will open in Disneyland park at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in 2024.